The mistakes of the doctors in Macedonia are covered by the country and the government, says VMRO-DPMNE.

People are dying, but Macedonian healthcare does not reveal the reasons, it only states. Kovacevski destroyed the healthcare system. From one minister who asked for applause, but did nothing but commissions for himself, to another minister who received a hacienda for a coalition. The Ministry of Health serves the government only for tenders, and no one takes care of the patients. There will be responsibility for the case of Jana and for all the other uncleared ones. Already the first month after the change of government, said the opposition party.