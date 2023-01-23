President Stevo Pendarovski urged the Government to declare Bulgarian member of the European Parliament Angel Dzhambazhki, best known for making the Nazi salute in the Parliament, and possibly other Bulgarian nationalists as persona non grata in Macedonia.

Recently, a group of Bulgarian nationalists gathered in downtown Skopje to celebrate Mara Buneva, on the anniversary of the assassination she carried out over Serbian colonel Velimir Prelic in 1928. During this event, nationalist leader Angel Dzhambazhki (MEP) and Kostadin Kostadinov were declaring that Macedonia is Bulgarian land and that the Macedonian nation and history do not exist separate from the Bulgarian nation. This was followed by a severe beating of a Bulgarian activist in Ohrid, and President Pendarovski, who convened the Security Council today, was clearly concerned today that the celebration on February 4th, in Skopje’s St. Spas church where Goce Delcev is laid to rest, would lead to new incidents if both sides turn out in force.