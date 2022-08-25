The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church recognized the autocephaly of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric.

The Synod decided to thank the Lord God for resolving the issue of the status of the Orthodox Church in Macedonia on a canonical basis and to recognize the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric as an autocephalous sister church, entering the name of its head, the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia Stefan, in the holy diptychs, said the Russian Orthodox Church.



The members of the Synod expressed hope that the youngest in the family of autocephalous Orthodox churches, the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, will firmly preserve the holy Orthodox faith in purity and honesty and will respect the faithfulness of the Orthodox canonical tradition.