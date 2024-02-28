The IPIS survey, featured in the “Objective” program on MRT, has disclosed the outcomes and rankings of the candidates vying for the presidency of the Republic of Macedonia. Conducted in February across Electoral Units 1 and 5, the survey underscores a notable lead for Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the candidate representing VMRO-DPMNE, over her counterpart from SDSM, Stevo Pendarovski.

In the first constituency, 22.4% of respondents expressed their intent to vote for Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, while 11.2% favored Stevo Pendarovski. Other candidates garnered the following percentages: Bujar Osmani (6.6%), Arben Taravari (5.4%), Biljana Vankovska (4.8%), Maksim Dimitrievski (3.8%), and Stevco Jakimovski (1%).

Within Electoral Unit 5, the majority of respondents, constituting 22.6%, signaled their support for VMRO-DPMNE’s presidential candidate. Stevo Pendarovski secured 14% of the votes, while the candidates from DUI and the Left each garnered 6.8%. The ZNAM candidate received 3.5%, and 2.9% indicated their preference for Arben Taravari. Notably, the disparity between Siljanovska and Pendarovski has increased compared to the preceding month of January, mirroring a trend observed in the support for political parties and presidential candidates alike.