President Stevo Pendarovski is scheduled to participate in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit taking place in Tirana, Albania, on Wednesday, as announced by his office in a press release.

During the plenary session of the summit, President Pendarovski will deliver a speech and engage in a bilateral meeting with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit is being hosted by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, with co-hosting by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Several other dignitaries are expected to attend the event, including Presidents Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia and Jakov Milatović of Montenegro, Presidents Vjosa Osmani Sadriu of Kosovo and Maia Sandu of Moldova, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković of Croatia, and Borjana Krišto, the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.