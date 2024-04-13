Professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova appeared before the Administrative Court today to present her case in the motion against the Academy of Judges and Prosecutors (ASJO).

Siljanovska, who is the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for President, presents the position that the recent hiring of 130 new students at the Academy, who receive salaries while attending the lectures until they are promoted to judges and prosecutors, is in violation of the electoral code. No new hirings in the public administration can take place while the country goes to elections, to discourage staffing the public administration with partisan loyalists – a practice that is especially damaging in the judiciary.

The State Anti-Corruption Commission supproted Siljanovska’s position.