Macedonia has never had a President so out of touch with his people like Stevo Pendarovski is, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during a visit to Berovci.

e has no idea where you are and that you even exist. He may mix you up with Bunjakovec, Nikoloski told the citizens of the Prilep area village, pointing to Pendarovski’s preferred tony districts in downtown Skopje.

According to Nikoloski, who leads the VMRO list in the 4th, south-eastern electoral district, Pendarovski is considering joining an Albanian boycott of the second round of the presidential elections, that would make the vote invalid due to low turnout.