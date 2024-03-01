Stevcho Jakimovski, the esteemed leader of the GROM party, proudly declares a significant milestone in his pursuit of a presidential bid, confirming the successful gathering of 10,000 signatures. Demonstrating widespread support and engagement, this achievement highlights the enthusiastic backing of Jakimovski’s candidacy as he endeavors to enter the upcoming presidential race. The diligent efforts undertaken to secure the necessary endorsements underscore the commitment and resonance of Jakimovski’s political vision within the electorate. As the collection of signatures marks a crucial step forward in the electoral process, Jakimovski and the GROM party look ahead with optimism and determination as they embark on the next phase of their presidential campaign
Macedonia
