At the convention hosted by the coalition ‘Brave for Macedonia,’ led by the Citizen Option for Macedonia (GROM), Macedonian Conservative Party (INTEGRA), and Party for Full Emancipation of Roma (PCER), Stevcho Jakimovski asserted the integrity of his policies. He emphasized their universality, stating that they serve all citizens irrespective of their religious, ethnic, or economic backgrounds. Addressing his presidential bid, Jakimovski underlined the substantive role he envisions for the president, rejecting a mere symbolic position. He warned of significant challenges, including pressures to amend laws and the constitution, as well as threats to national identity.

Asserting his steadfastness, Jakimovski highlighted his resistance to external pressures, citing past experiences as evidence. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Republic of Macedonia, vowing to maintain integrity and honesty in his duties.

Jakimovski pledged to shield citizens from external interference, unprincipled attacks, and arbitrary blacklisting. In outlining his foreign policy stance, he emphasized bolstering Macedonia’s position within NATO and meeting EU accession criteria. However, he made it clear that this pursuit would not entail compromising Macedonian identity or language. He expressed impatience with protracted EU accession talks, stressing the need for mutual respect and refusing to negotiate fundamental aspects of Macedonian sovereignty