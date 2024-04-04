For six and a half years, Macedonia has endured humiliation, oppression, and plundering. SDS has decimated our nation, setting Macedonia’s progress back. During their tenure, GDP growth per capita has stagnated at a mere 20%, while neighboring countries have experienced growth rates exceeding 50%. This stark contrast serves as undeniable evidence of the incompetence and criminality of those who have governed Macedonia for six and a half years,” announced VMRO-DPMNE.

“For the past six and a half years, our students have gone without textbooks, cancer patients have been neglected, and subsidies have been consistently delayed. The time for change is now. Macedonia must reclaim its dignity. Today marks the beginning of the final battle for change,” they emphasized in their announcement.

“We call upon all citizens to join us at 8:00 p.m. on the government plaza for a nationwide rally, where we will make our voices heard and demand an end to this regime. VMRO-DPMNE presents a comprehensive plan and program to restore prosperity to Macedonia. Together, we can reclaim our nation. The power to effect change lies in your hands!” announced the party.