At a press conference on Thursday, current Foreign Minister and European Front coalition presidential candidate Bujar Osmani stated that the nation is at a crossroads: one path leads to a bright European future, while the other leads to isolation, hopelessness, and uncertainty. For this reason, these elections are not ordinary elections, but rather a popular vote that will determine the nation’s future.

The fourth day of the fourth month of 2024, the day NATO was founded, and the fourth anniversary of Macedonia’s NATO membership are two special days that I have come directly to this press conference from Brussels, the NATO headquarters, Osmani said. He also mentioned that he was number four on the ballot, which he took to mean that “we are on the right.” He promised to run a successful campaign with the tagline “Dedication, Experience, and Honesty.”

“I am starting this mission from the headquarters of NATO with the hope that I will finish it as President in the EU headquarters, sitting at the table of the European Council as a full member,” Osmani stated.Osmani stated that he now had the experience, contacts, and credibility within decision-making centers, as well as the dedication, to fulfill “the dream of a bright, safe, European future for every family, every citizen,” because of the privilege that voters had granted him to participate in the nation’s major integration processes.

“The European Front, the largest multi-ethnic coalition comprising nine parties, is supporting me. This new platform was born out of the Framework Agreement,” Osmani said.

He added that the coalition’s goal was to maintain the country’s Euro-Atlantic course as well as interethnic harmony and good neighborly relations. “And, of course, to complete the European integration path so North Macedonia becomes a member of the European Union by 2030,” Osmani said”Join us. My invitation is to all citizens. Today we start this winning campaign traveling to the four sides of the country, to hear citizens requests and expectations and of course to present my plans of how the country will become an EU member in the next five years so citizens can have a bright, European, and safe future,” Osmani said.