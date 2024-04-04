Often in her public appearances, the US ambassador to Macedonia Angela Ageler knows clearly and unequivocally that corruption is an epidemic in the country. In today’s interview, we asked why that is?

Well, I believe it is an epidemic. Cancer is in this country. Those who commit corruption… I was just thinking about this this morning. Those people are thieves. They are stealing from the state and its citizens, said the US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Ageler in an interview with TV21.

She added that those people steal both opportunities and hope.