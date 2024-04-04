LIVE: A large public rally in front of the plateau of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia. Macedonia is proud again! Macedonia 04.04.2024 / 20:03 A large popular rally of VMRO DPMNE in front of the plateau of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia. Macedonia is proud again!, announced by VMRO DPMNE Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Corruption is an epidemic, a cancer in this country, says Ageler for TV21 Osmani: The future of the nation is being decided by popular vote in these elections, not by regular ones Stevcho Jakimovski encourages running for president VMRO-DPMNE: The last battle for Macedonia starts today, at 20:00 before the Government, for the changes that are in your hands “SDSM will remain subcontractors to DUI” Mickoski: For me, this country was and remains Macedonia Mickoski: Kovacevski happily praised the Skopje 2014 project, before turning against it Bojmacaliev: Skopje doctor not killed in vehicle where he was found .
Comments are closed for this post.