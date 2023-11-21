As part of his trip to the Western Balkans, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Skopje on Tuesday afternoon and stay for two days.

Following an official opening ceremony at the government, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Stoltenberg will hold a joint press conference. The leaders of the NATO member states in the region, including Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania, President Zoran Milanović of Croatia, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić of Montenegro, and Prime Minister Robert Golob of Slovenia, will meet with Stoltenberg and Kovachevski on Wednesday in Skopje.

On Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touched down in Bosnia and Herzegovina, beginning a brief visit to four nations in the Western Balkan region. The Secretary General left for Kosovo on Monday afternoon, visited Serbia and on Tuesday and Wednesday he will be in Macedonia.