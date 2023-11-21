The Drama Theater in Skopje honored actor Meto Jovanovski with a memorial. Friends and colleagues shared memories, praising his talent and energy. They celebrated his legacy, emphasizing his significant impact on theater and film. Representatives from various institutions and colleagues conveyed their condolences to his family. Jovanovski, a renowned figure in Macedonian theater, died at 77. Born in 1946, he graduated from the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Sofia and became a prominent actor at the Drama Theatre in Skopje. His noteworthy roles in films like “Tattoo,” “Before the Rain,” and others earned him multiple awards, including honors for lifetime achievements.