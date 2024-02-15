Assuming the role of the state public prosecutor is a challenging and weighty responsibility with numerous complexities, but I am confident that my extensive experience and knowledge equip me to meet these challenges, stated the newly appointed Chief Prosecutor, Ljupcho Kocevski, on Thursday, following his swearing-in before the Speaker of Parliament, Jovan Mitreski.

Emphasizing transparency as a fundamental principle outlined in his program to MPs and the public, Kocevski asserted that transparency serves as a catalyst for accountability, responsibility, and efficiency among prosecutors, ultimately fostering public trust.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office should be the primary institution combating corruption, and I am committed to fulfilling this promise. Concerning transparency, I publicly declare that I and the Prosecutor’s Office will remain open to the public and accessible at all times for information of public interest,” affirmed Kocevski.

While refraining from delving into specific case details, the new Chief Prosecutor assured that the Prosecutor’s Office would initiate investigations based on all submitted reports, emphasizing a commitment to impartiality in prosecuting individuals involved in criminal activities.

Kocevski’s appointment as the new Chief Prosecutor received 62 votes in favor during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

Prior to his election, Kocevski served as a lawyer and later assumed the role of prosecutor in the Gostivar Higher Prosecutor’s Office in 2008, eventually being promoted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office a few years ago. His professional background also includes membership on the Managing Board of the Academy for Judges and Prosecutors, as well as involvement in the disciplinary committee at the Public Prosecutor’s Office.