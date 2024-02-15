The Public Health Institute in Skopje has officially declared an epidemic of whooping cough (pertussis), with 34 confirmed cases reported across the state. Seizing this opportunity, caretaker Minister of Health Ilir Demiri emphasized the critical role of vaccines in healthcare, particularly for parents with young children. Demiri urged parents to prioritize vaccination for their children, underscoring it as a significant achievement in healthcare.

Caretaker Minister Demiri emphasized that unvaccinated children should not return to kindergarten until they have received the necessary vaccinations. He pointed out that this requirement aligns with the criteria and recommendations of the Commission for Contagious Diseases. In his statement to reporters, Demiri clarified that only vaccinated children should attend kindergarten, and for those who are unvaccinated, parents are encouraged to make appropriate arrangements for their child’s care.