In the forthcoming parliamentary elections, the IPIS survey presented on MRT 1’s “Objective” show indicates that twice as many voters from Electoral Unit 3 would support VMRO-DPMNE candidates over SDSM candidates. According to the survey, when asked about their party preference, 32.8% of respondents chose VMRO-DPMNE, while 14.8% opted for SDSM. A notable 3.9% or 3.5% of participants expressed their intention to vote for Levica or ZNAM. Additionally, a significant proportion (16.2%) stated they would not vote for any party, and 21% declined to disclose their voting choice.