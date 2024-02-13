The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Tuesday afternoon that sufficient emergency travel documents are available at diplomatic and consular missions for citizens returning to the country, and these will be issued without charging a consular fee. Additionally, the delivery of travel documents is being facilitated, including the option for express mail delivery.

According to a press release from the Foreign Ministry, there have been no reports of citizens encountering issues while traveling with emergency travel documents or other documents issued by the Republic of North Macedonia. The Ministry emphasized that no citizen has reported any problems related to traveling with such documents.

Citizens of the Republic of Macedonia residing abroad, who haven’t obtained a new passport with the country’s new name after the February 12 deadline, can utilize emergency travel documents for their travel needs.