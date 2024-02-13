Macedonia is one of the countries that does not fully fulfill its obligations when it comes to the state expenses that are set aside for defense.

The goal of the Alliance is for all member states to set aside at least 2% of their GDP for defense, but currently, only 11 of the 30 countries that are part of NATO meet this requirement.

Poland allocates the largest percentage of its GDP – 3.9%, the second is the USA with 3.5%, and the third is Greece, with 3%. In addition to them, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Great Britain and Slovakia set aside at least 25 percent of their defense budget.

Therefore, Luxembourg spends the least – only 0.7 percent.