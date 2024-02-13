The Ministry of Internal Affairs informs the citizens that until December 31, 2024, the deadline for putting a sticker on which the mark “NMK” is written, that is, for replacing the license plates that contain the mark “MK” and those that do not have any mark, has been extended.

The Ministry of the Interior states that this is determined in the amendments to the Rulebook on the form and content of the application form for the issuance of test plates, the form and content of registration plates and test plates of vehicles, as well as the manner and procedure of their issuance, which yesterday (12 February 2024) are published in the “Official Gazette”.