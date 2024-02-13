The prosecutor Trajche Pelivanov, who was also part of the SJO, was today elected by the Council of Public Prosecutors as the senior prosecutor of Skopje. The prosecutor Natasa Saramandova also got a place in the High Prosecutor’s Office. This confirmed the writings of “Republika” that Pelivanov will be rewarded for all the scandals and malfeasance associated with him. Among the biggest scandals with the former prosecutor of the “famous SJO” is that he exchanged messages with the escaped deputy director of the Internal Revenue Service Ismet Guri, drinking coffee with the then director of the Financial Police Muaremer Arafat while the search in this state institution continued, as well as the disappearance of evidence from the Prosecutor’s Office for an organized crime while Pelivanov was temporarily in place of the suspended Ruskovska.