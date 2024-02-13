The current Minister of Interior, Panche Toshkovski, reported that around 525,000 driving licenses bearing the country’s new constitutional name have been issued.

During an appearance on TV Telma’s Top Tema show, Toshkovski disclosed that approximately 272,000 documents with the old name are slated for replacement by the end of the year. However, these documents remain valid based on their issuance date, in accordance with the new legal amendments concerning traffic safety. The extended validity period is set to last until December 31, 2024.

Additionally, Toshkovski shared that 350,000 stickers featuring the new “NMK” designation have been distributed to inspection stations. Citizens are mandated to affix these stickers to their vehicle registration plates; without them, exiting the country will not be possible. This obligation is in accordance with the Prespa Agreement and will be enforced starting midnight tonight.

When questioned about potential financial implications or the need to revise the 2019 Regulation, amended in 2020 and 2023, which prohibits the Minister of Interior from distributing or affixing “NMK” stickers, Toshkovski assured that the Ministry of Interior services are actively developing a new regulation.

“I anticipate that it will be ready and signed by the end of the show. The director of the Official Gazette is also informed, and this regulation will undergo amendment,” Toshkovski emphasized.