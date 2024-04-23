Citizens whose documents expired between July 24, 2023, and April 24, 2024, will be eligible to vote in Wednesday’s presidential elections, in accordance with the transitional provision in the amendments to the Electoral Code. This provision, applicable only to the 2024 elections, permits voters to use ID cards and passports that expired during the 9-month period preceding the elections.

The same provision will also apply to the parliamentary elections on May 8, allowing voters whose documents expired between August 8, 2023, and May 8, 2024, to vote.

The amendments to the Electoral Code were approved by Parliament on March 7 through a fast-track procedure without discussion. According to the petitioners, the goal of the amendments is to further specify the provisions of the existing legislation to ensure an inclusive electoral process for all participants in the elections.