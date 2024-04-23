The Ambassador of the United States of America in Macedonia, Angela Ageler, on the official Facebook profile of the Embassy sent a message to the citizens to go to the polls and vote for a candidate who reflects their expectations for the future.

The citizens and voters of this country need to ask tough questions of the candidates, and then those voters…must vote. They must get out there and elect the candidate who reflects their dreams for the future, and nothing will be achieved by not voting, Ambassador Ageler’s message reads.

Tomorrow, the first round of the Presidential elections will be held in the country, in which there are seven candidates in the race for Villa Vodno. The second round together with the Parliamentary elections will be held on May 8.