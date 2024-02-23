On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) building was bathed in the blue-and-yellow hues of the Ukrainian flag, serving as a poignant prelude to the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani shared images of the radiant building in a Facebook post, articulating “unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

In his Facebook statement, Osmani declared, “We stand by the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom, peace, and democratic values.”

It is noteworthy that Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.