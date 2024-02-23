Caretaker Minister of Interior Panche Toshkovski, along with additional Deputy Minister Mitko Bojmacaliev, held a meeting on Friday with the Serbian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Nevena Jovanović.

Minister Toshkovski conveyed appreciation for the overall collaboration between the two interior ministries, emphasizing Serbia’s understanding of issues related to personal documents, as stated in a press release from the Ministry of Interior.

The press release further mentioned that Ambassador Jovanović expressed gratitude for the ongoing cooperation in various areas, particularly in the joint efforts against organized crime and cross-border activities. She expressed confidence in the continued development of this collaboration, especially as both countries progress towards full-fledged EU membership. Ambassador Jovanović highlighted the priority of cooperation within the Migration, Asylum, Refugees Regional Initiative (MARRI), currently chaired by Serbia. The Serbian liaison officer, Nemanja Pantić, provided a more detailed explanation on this matter.

Minister Bojmacaliev also expressed thanks for the collaboration, particularly acknowledging the positive outcomes achieved through the Open Balkan initiative, which facilitates citizens’ interactions and communication with Western Balkan countries.