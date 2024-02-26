Marko Ilievski from Skopje shared his experience on social media after successfully traveling to Macedonia with his old passport bearing the inscription “Republic of Macedonia,” encountering no issues. In his post, he recounted his journey from Las Palmas to Madrid, Madrid to Sofia, and Sofia to Skopje, using his old passport, despite being advised by the Macedonian Embassy in Madrid that he required a new passport.

Ilievski emphasized that no problems arose during his travels, suggesting that other countries showed more respect for North Macedonia, contrary to the advice from his own country’s embassy. He urged for the expedited return to the country’s former name, expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of the Prespa Agreement and deeming its outcomes as questionable.