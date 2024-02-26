The Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a case consolidating three criminal charges pertaining to the issuance of personal documents. State Public Prosecutor Ljupco Kotsevski emphasized that the case is being handled professionally, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will make an appropriate decision, whether or not a criminal offense is determined.

In an interview with “Sloboden Pechat,” Kotsevski disclosed that one application had been submitted earlier by a citizen, while the other two were filed a few days ago by political parties or their representatives.