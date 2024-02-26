Greek farmers from the northern and northwestern regions plan to temporarily close the Evzoni (Bogorodica) and Niki (Mejitlia) border crossings to Macedonia today, as reported by the correspondent of MIA from Athens.

An agricultural gathering is scheduled in Evzoni, starting around 13:00-13:30 Greek time (12:00-12:30 Macedonian time). During the protest, traffic at the Evzoni border crossing is expected to be blocked for several hours.

Local media reports that the Niki border crossing will be closed from 12:00 to 16:00 Greek time (11:00 to 15:00 Macedonian time).

Today’s heightened activities by Greek farmers stem from the meeting in Brussels of the European Union’s agriculture ministers, where discussions about the new common agricultural policy will take place.”