The scandal involving Ljubomir Frckoski, the consul in New York, who apparently refuses to wire home the money that the mission received from the sale of properties owned by former Yugoslavia, centers on the large New York residence.

The residence spanned 32 rooms and had two elevators in a building dating back to 1905. Yugoslav authorities bought it in 1946, shortly after the war, and equipped it with bulletproof glass at the windows overlooking Central Park, and a Faraday cage to prevent wiretapping. Tito hid there after a failed assassination attempt in the US in 1963.

The residence was sold after the collapse of Yugoslavia, and Macedonia gets 4 million USD as its share of the sale. So far 3.6 million were deposited to the account of the New York mission, but Frckoski still hasn’t wired them to the Government, despite urging from Skopje.