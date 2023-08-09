The only way to put an end to all this is to hold elections, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski in an Alfa TV interview. According to Stojanoski, the next elections will be a make or break moment for the future of the country.

In those 12 hours we will determine the direction of the country in the next years, Stojanoski said.

He accused the DUI – SDSM regime of making secretive concessions that harm Macedonian national interests. Stojanoski added that this time these concessions can’t be rammed through Parliament, because the VMRO group there is unified but that there is an issue of a “paid opposition to the opposition” – referring to the populist Levica party.