The criminals from DUI and SDS are asking for a consensus to stay a few more days in power, to steal and get even richer. VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition will not accept constitutional amendments in these circumstances, and DUI and Kovachevski understand that. The only acceptable consensus is the one on early parliamentary elections, the VMRO-DPMNE Thursday’s statement reads.

“Knowing that they don’t have the 2/3 majority, Ahmeti and Kovachevski are buying time with ridiculous manifests written in DUI headquarters without consulting VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition.

Instead of protecting and fighting for the national interests in the last few months, the criminals from DUI and SDS were purchasing business centers, shops, and vehicles, they were forming electricity distribution companies, taking commissions on deals, and fixed tenders for themselves and their families and friends. The only consensus good for the country at the moment is the one on early parliamentary elections. Elections now to stop this agony”, VMRO-DPMNE demands.