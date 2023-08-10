The Bulgarian media informed on Thursday that the Government will finance a feature film about Tsar Boris III and that Antonio Banderas will perform the leading role.

The fact that the movie star accepted to play a role of a fascist notwithstanding – he works for money – the film addresses many issues concerning the Macedonian – Bulgarian relations.

No conditions will prevent the Bulgarians from making this film, while if Macedonia wants to make a film about one of its historical characters will have to ask for permission from Sofia, thanks to the “good neighborly” relations agreement signed Zaev and Borisov.

“The two parties will undertake efficient measures to prevent malevolent propaganda by the institutions and agencies and will discourage private entities’ activities ‘directed toward inciting violence, hatred, and similar activities, which could damage the good neighborly relations”, the Agreement reads.

Tsar Boris is remembered as the “Tsar Unifier”, during whose rule Bulgaria joined the Triple Pact led by nazi Germany.

In April 1941, he allowed the passage of the German troops, which invaded Greece and Yugoslavia. It was rewarded by allocating territories of Yugoslavia and Greece to the Bulgarian Kingdom, including most of today’s Macedonia. Tsar Boris III and the Bulgarian government of the time are the direct culprits in the deportation of 11,300 Jews from Macedonia, Grece, and Serbia.

On January 21, 1941, Tsar Boris III signed the Ati-Jewish Law for the Protection of the Natio, taking it from Nazi Germany. He suddenly died on August 28, 1943, soon after his visit with Adolf Hitler in Berlin.

His son, Simeon II, takes the throne and remains in power until September 1946. From July 2001 to August 2005, he was Prime Minister of Bulgaria under the name Simeon Saxcoburgothic. The closed Bulgarian cultural club in Ohrid featured the name of Tsar Boris III.