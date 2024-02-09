The caretaker Minister of Interior further emphasized that the validity of a country’s passports cannot be unilaterally canceled by another nation.

Highlighting that this matter falls within the purview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister raised the question of whether the Minister of Foreign Affairs would take this opportunity to inform other nations that Macedonian travel documents are set to become invalid on the agreed-upon date in accordance with the Prespa Agreement.

Expressing gratitude for the fruitful collaboration, Ambassador Geer thanked the Ministry of Interior, particularly for its effective cooperation in the realm of cyber security. He reiterated that the EU delegation stands ready to offer support throughout the election process if required.