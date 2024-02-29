In an interview with “Republika,” the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panche Toshkovski, questioned the delay in establishing the operational headquarters for the elections. Despite holding a meeting with the authorities and reaching out to the sole governing body, he has not received a response.

On February 19, I convened a meeting with all the high-ranking officials in the ministry and requested the formation of the operational headquarters. On the 27th, I sent a letter to the sole authority with the right and obligation, but I have not received a response. I lack information on the reasons for the delay in its formation.