We’re discussing a significant issue affecting at least 100,000 citizens holding valid or expired travel documents with the old state name, rendering them unable to vote due to the actions of these 54 MPs. The obstacle arises because, as per the latest information from the ministry, these 100,000 residents, aged 18 and above, lack an identity card and can only be identified through a passport during elections to exercise their voting rights. Isn’t it concerning that the apparent reason for these 54 MPs not supporting the legal amendments for travel documents is a form of classic electoral engineering in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections? With 100,000 people affected, this raises serious concerns about discrimination against citizens with valid travel documents issued by this country, who are still unable to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” pointed out Toškovski, the minister, as he publicly questioned whether the MPs from the ruling majority are involved in such electoral engineering practices.