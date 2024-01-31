The Minister of Internal Affairs, Panče Toškovski, sharing details of yesterday’s meeting with the Greek ambassador, Sofia Filipidou, states that he was informed by the ambassador that our institutions had hinted to her on several occasions that the problem we have would not exist, because 1,250,000 travel documents have already been issued. He said that the possibility was asked at the meeting if there is another way in the next period of time to prevent the capture of citizens who will not succeed in getting new travel documents, but he says he honestly does not hope for such a thing. Regarding the passport forms, he said that the problem is not with the supplier, but in bad planning, 50,000 have arrived today, and he expects another 250,000 forms by the end of this month. According to him, with the current production level of 50,000 passports per month, and to increase this number, it will take one year to satisfy the demands of another million citizens. He announced that at the end of June or July, a larger amount of forms should arrive to satisfy the rest of the need for the process.