The Macedonian embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv are in communication with the relevant authorities in Egypt and Israel to facilitate the safe evacuation of a Macedonian couple currently stranded in the Gaza Strip, specifically in Khan Younis.

The Macedonian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Macedonian nationals are currently located in a Red Crescent hospital and are in a secure situation.

The Ministry stated, “Thanks to the efforts of our diplomatic missions, the couple has been officially placed on an evacuation list. The timing of their evacuation largely depends on the unpredictable situation on the ground, and we are maintaining daily contact with them until their safe evacuation.”

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized, “In the meantime, we are actively working to identify and gather information about any other Macedonian nationals who may also be trapped in Gaza.”

Macedonian citizens in need of assistance or information can reach out to the Foreign Ministry through its 24/7 hotline at +389 75 273 732 and +389 75 268 736. Additionally, the Macedonian Embassy in Tel Aviv can be contacted at +972-54-926-7378, and the Embassy in Cairo can be reached at +201033615542 on their respective 24/7 hotlines.