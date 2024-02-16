The Public Transport Enterprise (JSP) Skopje buses are set to resume normal operations on Friday following assurances that employees will receive their January wages during the day.

Addressing the resolution of misunderstandings, JSP Skopje union leader Mikjo Stojanovski stated, “Employees will receive their January wages during the day. In the interest of our beneficiaries, we will maintain regular service with all public transport buses on the streets.”

Stojanovski expressed optimism that this development would bring an end to any ongoing disputes, allowing citizens to no longer be concerned about the enterprise and its employees’ salaries.

In January, JSP employees suspended public transport services in the city due to the non-payment of December wages. In response, the Skopje City Council convened an extraordinary session, approving EUR 11 million in subsidies to the enterprise to ensure the timely payment of workers’ wages.