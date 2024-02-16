The Caretaker Prime Minister, Talat Xhaferi, and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani are slated to participate in the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday, as announced by the Government in a press release.

The primary theme of this year’s Munich Security Conference will revolve around Europe’s role in security and defense, with a specific focus on the significance of EU enlargement given the situations in Ukraine and events in the Middle East.

Xhaferi is scheduled to partake in various central and side events throughout February 18, engaging in several bilateral meetings. The press release states, “Prime Minister Xhaferi will address pertinent issues relevant to the Republic of Macedonia and the region during these meetings with high-ranking political representatives from Europe, the region, and the world. The Munich Security Conference adopts a comprehensive approach to security, encompassing not only traditional national or military security but also considering economic, environmental, and human dimensions of security.”

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is set to address a panel titled “The Future of the Western Balkans: Challenges and Opportunities for the EU and the Transatlantic Alliance,” according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry further added, “On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Osmani will engage in bilateral talks with foreign ministers from several countries.”