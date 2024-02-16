Seventeen new instances of whooping cough (pertussis) have been recorded in Macedonia within the past week (Feb 9 – Feb 15), indicating a 21 percent rise compared to the preceding week, as per the weekly report from the Public Health Institute (PHI).

The report reveals that all reported cases in the past week have originated in Skopje, with the majority of those affected falling within the age range of 10 to 19 years. Out of the 17 cases, five individuals have required hospitalization.

The Institute, relying on data collected from public health centers nationwide between Jan 18 and Feb 14, has identified 4,197 unvaccinated children. Of this group, 984 children (23 percent) have since been vaccinated.

“In accordance with the age and schedule of routine vaccinations, a total of 4,679 children under the age of 7 have received vaccination,” states the Institute.

Macedonia reported its inaugural case of whooping cough in January, and as of yesterday, the Institute has documented a cumulative total of 39 cases. Predominantly, 33 cases (84.6 percent) are concentrated in Skopje, spanning across nine distinct municipalities. Additional cases are reported in Kumanovo (three cases), Gostivar (two cases), and the village of Bogovinje near Tetovo (one case).