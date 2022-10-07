Vice Zaev, the brother of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, became the manager of a newly established company for the production of electricity registered recently – Solar Green Energy, “Faktor” reports.

The company is registered on Goce Delcev Street in Strumica, and the owner is Pance Zaev, the father of Vice Zaev and the former prime minister. The monetary contribution is 5,000 euros, and the business is “production of electricity”.

It is not known which sources of electricity production Zoran Zaev’s father and brother will use.

The former prime minister has so far only confirmed that Total Energy, the company owned by his 18-year-old son Dusko Zaev, will sell electricity produced by photovoltaic panels.