The working group within the Ministry of Justice is actively engaged in amending the Electoral Code. Once those amendments are finalized, the Electoral Code will go through parliamentary procedures. VMRO-DPMNE, as a political party, will base its decision on the proposed amendments. It is important to note that our absence from the working group discussions does not imply non-participation in the adoption of the amendments or the new version of the Electoral Code. This was emphasized by Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, during a statement made on Saturday.

In response to a journalist’s question about PM Kovachevski’s call for VMRO-DPMNE to appoint a representative to the working group on the Electoral Code, Mickoski clarified that their official position will be announced when the Electoral Code enters the parliamentary procedure.

Mickoski also commented on the fact that the Ministry of Justice does not determine election dates, stating that he understands Dimitar Kovachevski’s position. Kovachevski, who has been appointed acting Prime Minister, lacks experience in electoral matters and these processes. Mickoski made this statement after a meeting with businessmen in Petrovec municipality.

Furthermore, Mickoski extended a public invitation to the Government to come together and reach an agreement on the dates for both presidential and parliamentary elections. VMRO-DPMNE is prepared to discuss and find common ground on the scheduling of the first round of presidential elections and the second round of both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mickoski emphasized their willingness to support any date the government selects and expressed their readiness to engage in discussions immediately.