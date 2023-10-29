The third aviation-educational fair, Skopje Air Fair 2023, was held in Skopje City Park on Saturday, organized by Avicon, Aviation Connection Group. This event, held under the patronage of the City of Skopje, aimed to promote various professions within the aviation sector. It provided an invaluable opportunity for young Macedonian students, both in high school and university, who harbored an interest in aviation to explore the diverse career options available and discover the educational pathways to becoming aviation professionals.

The fair featured presentations from domestic aeronautical institutions, as well as regional academic aeronautical institutions that showcased their programs. Notable participants in this year’s event included the Aviation Academy in Belgrade (Serbia), the European Aviation Institute (Romania), TAE Aviation Academy SA (Greece), the Macedonian Civil Aviation Agency, TAV Airports, the Aeronautical Federation of Macedonia, Aeroclub Skopje Rimini Air, Aeroclub Shtip, the Training Center for Hot Air Balloon Pilots, “Mimaks Balon,” Macedonia Adventure Discipline – MAD balloon, MATCA – Macedonian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association, the Military Academy, the Helicopter Unit at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ad Verbum (a certified TEA test center), Model Making Club “Major Mihajlo Ivanovski – Mix,” Narodna Tehnika, Dronbuzz Aerial Services, Avicon, and many others.

Notable attendees from previous years included the Macedonian Civil Aviation Agency, Aeroclub Skopje, the airport operator TAV, M-NAV, the Macedonian Military Academy, and various other stakeholders within the aviation industry.