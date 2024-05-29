There is neither majoritarianism, nor chauvinism, nor is it important that Ahmeti felt offended, what is important is that the will of the majority is for DUI to go into opposition and face responsibility, VMRO-DPMNE replied to Ali Ahmeti’s press.

If DUI going into opposition is a violation of the Framework Agreement, then Ali Ahmeti also violated it when he decided to leave VMRO-DPMNE out of the government and did not respect the result of the 2016 elections where VMRO-DPMNE won. Which just means that respecting the Ohrid agreement has nothing to do with the fact that DUI is the government or the opposition.