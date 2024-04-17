According to the simulation of parliamentary mandates derived from the April measurement of citizens’ public opinion, carried out by IPIS for the needs of the MRT show Objective, the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE is expected to have the largest number of deputies in the new parliament. Namely, according to the estimate, the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE would have from 51 to 54 MPs, SDSM would have from 28 to 30 MPs, DUI from 13 to 17 mandates, the VREDI coalition from 11 to 13 mandates, followed by the Left with 4 to 7 and the ZNAM movement from 4 to 6 mandates.





By electoral units, the simulation predicts that in the first electoral unit VMRO-DPMNE will have 8 to 9 MPs, SDSM 5, DUI from 2 to 3, VREDI 2 mandates, Left from 1 to 2 and ZNAM one parliamentary mandate won.



In IE 2, VMRO-DPMNE is expected to have 8 deputies, SDSM 4, DUI from 2 to 3, VREDI 2, ZNAM also 2 deputies, and Left from 1 to 2.



In constituency 3, the projections say that VMRO-DPMNE would have 12 MPs, SDSM 6, Levica and Znam one MP each.

In the fourth constituency, the potential of VMRO-DPMNE is to win 11 to 12 mandates, SDSM 7, and the Levica and the ZNAM movement have a chance to win one deputy each.



In IE 5, according to the projections, VMRO-DPMNE will have the most deputies, i.e. 9 mandates, SDSM from 5 to 6, followed by DUi from 2 to 3, Left with 1 mandate, and ZNAM also have the potential to have a deputy from this ZNAM and VREDI.



According to polls and projections, DUI and the VREDI coalition are in an even race in the sixth constituency. Both blocs have the opportunity to win from 7 to 8 MPs, followed by VMRO-DPMNE with 3 to 4 mandates and SDSM from 1 to 2.



The survey was conducted by the Institute for Political Research – Skopje over the phone during March and April 2024. The number of respondents is 6081, the margin of error is +/- 1 percent, and the confidence interval is 95%.