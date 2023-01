Culture

The proposed draft law on culture is a kind of precedent typical of dictatorships, quasi-democracies and hybrid states, SKRM reacts

Although announced with great PR as putting the salaries in the public sector on the agenda, the proposed draft law is a kind of precedent typical of dictatorships, quasi-democracies and hybrid states, and not of countries from the EU territory, reacts the Union of Culture of the Republic of Macedonia...