Kovacevski is Ahmeti’s servant, patron of business interests and Levica follies, elections are the solution. He is Ahmeti’s captive, a whole year has passed literally as it has been until now, with crime and corruption, VMRO-DPMNE reacts. According to the opposition party, Kovacevski protects all of Ahmeti‘s people, from Grubi, Osmani to Bushi, because he knows that only he keeps him in the prime minister’s position. In addition to Ahmeti, Kovachevski also becomes a subject of Levica follies with whom he is in a coalition in the city of Skopje and in many other places. We also see their destruction after the dysfunctionality of the city of Skopje.

And while Kovacevski is serving, the businesses of his close friend and his immediate family spread across the country, of which he is the patron.