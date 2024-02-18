On the final day of the 60th Munich Security Conference on Sunday, the spotlight shifts to the war in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh is set to participate in a morning panel discussion on the future of Israeli-Palestinian relations, alongside former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi.

Despite the ongoing months-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the conference has only marginally addressed the issue thus far. Individual speakers, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, briefly touched on the topic during their speeches, reiterating support for a two-state solution, envisioning an independent Palestinian state coexisting peacefully with Israel.

Additionally, Sunday’s conference agenda includes a renewed focus on European capabilities concerning the war in Ukraine. Speakers such as President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis are expected to contribute to discussions.

In a separate event, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and German politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the defense committee in the Bundestag, will discuss the European Union’s geopolitical agenda.